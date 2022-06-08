Assam Woman Held For Mariticide

A man was allegedly killed by his own wife in Mangaldai in Assam’s Darrang district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Rajita Boro, accused her husband of domestic violence and allegedly killed him in self defence.

She claimed that her husband began beating her early morning today in an inebriated state, after which, she got enraged and allegedly killed him by bludgeoning him to death with a wooden plank.

Rajita has already confessed to her crime.

Police said that the deceased husband, one Prafulla Boro, had been physically abusing his wife for a long time.

Meanwhile, a case of murder has been registered.