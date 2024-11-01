Assam: Woman Jumps Into Dikhow River Along with Child

A sensational incident unfolded in Assam’s Nazira amid the festivities on Friday. According to sources, a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the bridge into the Dikhow River along with her child.
The Nazira police arrived at the incident spot after being informed. Two youths then drove into the river waters and recovered the two bodies.
A suicide note written by the woman was also discovered at the site, sources informed.
However, so far the complete identities of the deceased mother-child duo are yet to be confirmed. Authorities are currently investigating to uncover further details.