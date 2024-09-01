Assam: Woman Jumps off Bogibeel Bridge Along With Two Sons

In a sensational incident that unfolded in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, a woman jumped off the Bogibeel Bridge into the Brahmaputra River along with her two children on Sunday, sources said.
According to sources, the police have recovered sandals and a bag from the bridge right after the incident occurred.
Meanwhile, search operations are underway by the police along with SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams in the Brahmaputra to locate them.
However, despite efforts, the authorities have not yet found the mother or her sons.
Reports have said that trio hail from Maharashtra. The woman’s husband is an Indian Army jawan deployed in Assam's Silapathar. The tragedy occurred while the mother and two sons were returning home after visiting him.