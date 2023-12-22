Assam: Woman Killed, 2 Injured In Accident Caused By Drunk Driving

A woman was killed on the spot in a major road accident in Assam's Dakhin Kamrup on Friday. The accident also left two other women severely injured, reports stated.
Initial reports claimed that the women were walking when a speeding Maruti Omni van lost control and hit them from behind. One of the woman was killed on the spot as a result of the accident.
The incident took place along national highway 17 at Khar Khari village which falls under the Chhaygaon subdivision of Kamrup district in Assam.
The deceased woman was identified as Renuka Bodo, a resident of Bamunigaon, while the other two, who were seriously injured in the incident, were identified as Bano Kalita, a resident of Bamunigaon and Thanda Rabha, a resident of Pagalapara.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the driver of the vehicle which caused the accident was heavily intoxicated at the time which led to the accident.
Elsewhere, in another shocking road accident, a student in Assam's Jonai was killed after being run over by a truck.
The speeding freight truck hit the eighth standard student from behind killing him on the spot. The identity of the deceased is being withheld at the moment.
Local police reached the scene to recover the body of the deceased. An investigation into the matter has been launched.