Assam: Woman Killed after Being Attacked by Elephant in Goalpara

The incident reportedly occurred at Bhalukdubi locality of Goalpara.
In a tragic incident, a woman died after she was being attacked by a wild elephant in Assam's Goalpara district, reports emerged on Tuesday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Mehbuba Alam Ahmed, sources said. She was a resident of Kalpana Nagar in Goalpara town.

As per reports, the woman was on her routine morning walk when she was attacked by the wild jumbo.

Right after the incident occurred, a team of officials from the Assam Forest Department arrived at the spot. The woman's body was then shifted to the Solace Hospital for post-mortem.

