Assam: Woman Killed, Another Injured In Elephant Attack In Nagaon

A woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Asulota Mallik.

The incident was reported from a tea garden in Rajagaon village.

Another person was also grievously injured in the attack. He has been identified as one Sappan Mallik.

Following the incident, Sappan was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Last month, a 16-year-old minor boy was killed in an elephant attack in Assam’s Goalpara district.

The incident was reported at Kursapakhri village in Lakhipura area.

According to sources, as many as 40 wild elephants barged into the village and started vandalizing houses and property.

Unfortunately, the minor, identified as Janak Koch, was trampled to death during the ordeal.