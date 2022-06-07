Amit Shah Inaugurates National Tribal Research Institute In Delhi

Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah inaugurated the newly constructed National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI) in Delhi on Tuesday.
It will be a premier national institute for the promotion and preservation of tribal heritage and culture and the nerve centre of tribal research in academi, executive and legislative fields, reported ANI.
Speaking at the ceremony, Shah said, “It is an important day today. As per the vision of PM Modi, National Tribal Research Institute is finally coming into existence. We may think it is just another institution, but such institutions have a role in nation-building.”
The NTRI will collaborate and form network with reputed research institutes, universities, and organizations as well as academic bodies and research centres.
It will also be monitoring projects of Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs), Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and NFS research scholars and set up norms for improvement in the quality of research and training.
The institute will also be responsible for providing policy inputs to the Ministry of tribal affairs and state welfare departments, design studies and programs that improve or support socio-economic aspects of tribal lifestyles.
It will also create and maintain the database of PMAAGY and provide guidelines in setting and running of tribal museums and showcasing rich tribal culture heritage of the country.
The tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda along with other cabinet and state ministers which included the Union minister of law and justice Kirenn Rijiju, MoS Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta; MoS Tribal affairs Bishweswar Tudu; MoS Minority Affairs John Barla and MoS Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste and other were among the dignitaries present at the event.
Moreover, an exhibition was also on display which showcased the achievements of the tribal affairs ministry under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
At the ceremony, over 100 tribal artisans and tribal dance troupes from across the country put up their indigenous products and performances.
It may be noted that the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) is the research body of the tribal affairs ministry at the state level. There are a total of 26 TRIs supported by the ministry.
TRIs work as the body of knowledge and research similar to a think tank for the development of tribals, preservation of their cultural heritage, providing states with inputs in planning and execution, capacity building of tribals and the people associated with tribal affairs and the dissemination of information and spreading awareness.