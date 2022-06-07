Amit Shah Inaugurates National Tribal Research Institute In Delhi

Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah inaugurated the newly constructed National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI) in Delhi on Tuesday.

It will be a premier national institute for the promotion and preservation of tribal heritage and culture and the nerve centre of tribal research in academi, executive and legislative fields, reported ANI.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shah said, “It is an important day today. As per the vision of PM Modi, National Tribal Research Institute is finally coming into existence. We may think it is just another institution, but such institutions have a role in nation-building.”

The NTRI will collaborate and form network with reputed research institutes, universities, and organizations as well as academic bodies and research centres.

It will also be monitoring projects of Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs), Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and NFS research scholars and set up norms for improvement in the quality of research and training.

The institute will also be responsible for providing policy inputs to the Ministry of tribal affairs and state welfare departments, design studies and programs that improve or support socio-economic aspects of tribal lifestyles.

It will also create and maintain the database of PMAAGY and provide guidelines in setting and running of tribal museums and showcasing rich tribal culture heritage of the country.