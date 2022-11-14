Assam: Woman Killed, 5 Injured In Road Mishap

A four-wheeler rammed into an e-rickshaw in Assam’s Goalpara on Monday killing one person on the spot and injuring several others.

According to reports, the incident took place at Dabli near Dudhnoi in the Goalpara district. A speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw carrying passengers causing the accident.

A young woman died on the spot from the accident. She was identified as Shilpashri Das, a resident of Krishnai.

Moreover, five people including four from the same family were injured in the incident. Local police arrived at the spot and sent the body of the deceased for post mortem.

In addition, the injured were immediately rushed to a hospital nearby.