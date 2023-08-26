Assam: Woman Murdered Inside Train, Accused Arrested at Kamakhya Railway Station

A joint team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Force (GRP) arrested the prime accused who murdered a woman inside a train that arrived at the Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati, reports said on Saturday.
According to sources, on August 16, an unconscious body of a woman was recovered near a toilet inside a coach of a train that arrived at the railway station.
The woman has been identified as Pompi Sharma Haloi, a resident of Nalbari. She was heading home in the Gaya-Kamakhya passenger train, sources said.
Right after the body was recovered, the RPF and GRP launched a search operation to nab the culprit in connection to the case.
According to a statement, it was observed during the investigation that the belongings of the deceased were missing. The police suspected that the accused might have taken them.
The police then traced the mobile phone of the deceased woman and also retrieved the photo of the suspect.
An official statement said, “Later, information was gathered through local sources to confirm the details of the suspect. On August 24, the accused's live location was monitored and an ambush was laid by the joint team successfully apprehending the accused near Kamakhya Station.”
A surprise trap was laid in and around the Kamakhya Railway Station by the RPF after which they were able to arrest the accused. Reportedly, the accused has been identified as Dipak Das, a resident of Cooch Behar. Sources said that the main reason of the murder was theft. The accused stole her ornaments, phone and money.