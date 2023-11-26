Assam Woman Subjected to ‘Domestic Violence’ in Rajasthan Arrives Home

The woman from Assam who was allegedly subjected to domestic violence in Rajasthan has been rescued and brought back to her home state on Sunday.
As per sources, the Bir Lachit Sena in collaboration with the Assam Police conducted the rescue operations. The woman identified as Purnima Singh along with her daughter was brought to Assam by train, sources said.
After arriving at the Guwahati Railway Station, the woman thanked the Bir Lachit Sena for rescuing her and bringing her back safely to her native place.
Earlier, after a video of the woman asking for help had surfaced on social media, the Assam DGP GP Singh stated that a police investigation was initiated into the matter.
Notably, Purnima hails from Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district and was married to Amarchand Rathi of Nokha in 2007, GP informed on platform X earlier.
He further stated that she had gone to Rajasthan in October 2023 and had lodged an FIR in Nokha PS vide 611/2023 u/S 498(A)/323/341/354(A) IPC. The DGP had also mentioned that Amarchand Rathi was at the Nokha police station and action was taken as per law against him.