Assam: Woman Takes Life After Years of Domestic Abuse

A tragic suicide in the Dergaon region of Assam’s Golaghat district has brought attention to domestic abuse, with a woman reportedly taking her life due to her husband's continuous mistreatment.

The deceased, Jimpi Saikia, who lived in Dergaon, was married to Abhijit Bora, a retired bank employee from Missamora Dhulia Gaon, nine years ago. The couple, who had no children, was found to be living under difficult circumstances. On Friday, Jimpi's body was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan in her room.

During the investigation, police recovered a suicide note in which Jimpi cited her husband's constant abuse as the primary reason for her drastic decision. The note provided details of the torment she endured under her husband's cruelty.

Following the discovery, Jimpi's family filed a complaint, leading to the arrest of her husband, Abhijit Bora. He has been taken into custody and sent to Golaghat jail.

