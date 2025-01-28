Family Doubts Suicide Theory in Death of Dhemaji Girl in Guwahati

On Republic Day, a young woman from Dhemaji’s Simen Chapori, Janmeshwari Basumatary (21), was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati.

Following the incident which had raised suspicions, a youth identified as Indrajit Pait from Mishing village in Silapathar was detained by the police for questioning.

Janmeshwari, the daughter of Raju Basumatary from No.3 Mohanpur village, had been working as an assistant at a gym in Guwahati for the past few months. On January 26, her body was discovered in a rented room in Guwahati’s Gandhi Basti area, where she had been staying with her boyfriend.

The police found her lifeless in the room during the day, and her family was initially unable to comprehend the cause of her death. They lodged a complaint with the Chandmari Police Station, suspecting foul play.

Based on the complaint, the police later arrested Indrajit in connection with the death.

Reports indicate that Janmeshwari had been brought to Guwahati by her boyfriend, and she had reportedly proposed marriage, but he rejected the proposal. The police suspect the possibility of suicide following the rejection, but Janmeshwari’s parents have raised concerns, pointing out notable injury marks on her neck.

Her family, alongside several organizations like the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) and others from Dhemaji district, has demanded a thorough investigation and the harshest punishment for the person responsible. They have also urged the authorities to ensure that justice is served.

The incident has sparked a strong reaction in Silapathar and has brought attention to the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of another young woman in Guwahati city.

