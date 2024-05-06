2 Held Plotting Human Trafficking Bid In Assam's Lakhimpur

In a major breakthrough, authorities nabbed two dreaded human traffickers in Assam's Bhogpur on Monday while they were trying to illegally take a group of youths to Arunachal Pradesh.
Officials informed that the duo was plotting the trafficking bid for some time, however, the locals got to know about their plan and managed to nab them and hand them over.
The accused traffickers were identified by the police as Fakir Uddin and Mijanur Rahman. The incident came to the fore from Bhogpur near the Narayanpur taluk which comes under the Lakhimpur district of Assam.
According to the police officials, some of the locals suspected the duo of plotting the smuggle after they came in contact with the youths. They learned about the plans by talking to youths which led them to successfully nab the two accused.
They later nabbed the two traffickers to the Narayanpur Police. During the preliminary interrogation, the police came to know that the accused duo were working for a contractor.
The police further said that they learned how under directions of the said contractor, one Amir Ali, the accused Fakir Uddin and Mijanur Rahman were plotting the smuggling bid.
More details are awaited in this regard.