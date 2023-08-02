Assam: Woman’s Body Recovered in Sonapur, Accused Absconding

The body of a woman was found lying in front of her residential house in Assam’s Sonapur on Wednesday.
The incident has been reported in 15-mile area in Sonapur where her body was found lying in front of her residence.
The family members of the deceased alleged that a man, identified as Hasmat, killed and dumped her body near the house at midnight.
Meanwhile, the neighbors alleged that the deceased, identified as Rita Boro, had an illicit relationship with the accused in the absence of her husband adding that they had witnessed them together with Hasmat till late in the night.
Later, after the recovery of the body, the police arrived at the spot and launched a probe into the matter.
It has come to the fore that the accused is on the run after the incident.