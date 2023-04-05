Assam: Woman’s Body Found in Baralia River, Investigation Underway

The body of a woman was discovered in the waters of the Baralia River in Baharghat at Assam's Nalbari. The victim has been identified as Munu Lahkar, a teacher from Lahakpara.

The circumstances surrounding the woman's death are still unclear, and police are currently investigating the incident.

According to sources, local residents discovered the body floating in the river and immediately notified the authorities. Upon arrival at the scene, police retrieved the body and conducted a preliminary investigation. They have yet to determine the cause of death and are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing their sadness and shock at the death of Munu Lahkar. The teacher was well-known and respected in the area, and her untimely death has left many in mourning.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. They have assured the public that they will leave no stone unturned in their efforts to determine the cause of Munu Lahkar death and bring those responsible to justice.

In a similar instance, the body of a driver was found hanging from a tree in Assam’s Chirang district on Sunday.

The deceased, who has been identified as the driver of the vehicle, was found at the Garubhasha police station. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, who are struggling to come to terms with the tragic news.

According to preliminary investigations, the driver had been missing for several hours before his body was found. It is unclear at this stage whether foul play was involved, but the police have launched a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the driver's death.

Eyewitnesses in the area have reported seeing the driver leaving his vehicle and walking towards the police station. However, what happened next remains a mystery. The police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area to come forward with information that could help with their investigation.