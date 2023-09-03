Assam: Woman's Body Found in Pond Under Mysterious Circumstances In Kaliabor

An incident unfolded at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon as the lifeless body of a woman was discovered in a pond under mysterious circumstances during the early hours of Sunday.
According to sources, the deceased identified as Rashida Begum, was discovered in the pond by the local residents.
Adding to the distress, her 7-year-old son remains missing, leading to suspicions that he may have also fallen into the water alongside his mother.
In response to the alarming situation, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has initiated an operation to locate the missing child.
Earlier on August 15, tragedy struck Assam’s Nagaon district after three youths drowned to death while taking a bath in a waterfall.
The deceased were identified as Dinesh Shah, Nitin Rajak and Saddam, reports said.
According to reports, a group of 10 youths had gone to bathe at Hodhodi, a natural waterfall in Nagaon’s Samaguri area.
Out of the ten youths, five of them reportedly drove into the depths of the waterfall while four others safely came out from the water realizing the danger.