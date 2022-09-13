Assam: Woman's Body Found With Hands, Legs Tied With Rope In Nagaon

The body of a middle-aged woman was recovered from a house under mysterious circumstances in Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as one Ayesha Siddique. According to sources, her body was found with hands and legs tied with ropes.

The incident has been reported from RNB road at Haibargaon area.

Meanwhile, police reached the scene and recovered the body for post mortem. The cause of her death is yet to be ascertained.

Prima facie it looks like a case of robbery as the house was found completely ransacked, police said.

Further investigation is on.