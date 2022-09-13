Telangana: 8 Dead, 13 Injured After Fire at E-Bike Showroom Spreads To Hotel

At least eight people were killed and 13 others injured after a fire broke at a electric scooter showroom which spread to a hotel on the upper floor in Telangana's Secunderabad on Monday night.

According to reports, the blaze erupted at a charging unit of the electric scooter showroom on the ground floor of a hotel building, trapping the people on the upper floors.

"The fire broke out last night around 9.30 pm. The fire started in the basement, where a lot of electric bikes were parked. We do not know the origin of the fire as yet. Eight people have died and some are hospitalised. A case has been registered," said Chandana Deepti, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Hyderabad.

Following the incident, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. Police also reached the spot and evacuated people.

"The fire broke out in the electric scooter charging unit on the ground floor. Smoke overpowered the people staying on the first and second floors. The remaining people jumped from the building and were rescued by locals. They were rushed to the hospital. Fire tenders on the spot," said Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand.

Meanwhile, Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali has ordered a probe into the incident.

"Very unfortunate incident. Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued from the lodge. We are probing how the incident happened," the minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on the tragic death of eight people who died in the unprecedented fire.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi tweeted.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.