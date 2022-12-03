Assam: Woman’s Body Found Hanging Inside House, Kin Allege Murder

The body of a woman was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Dhubri district of Assam on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Aleya Khatun.

Her body was found hanging inside her house at Bogulamori.

According to allegations leveled by Aleya’s family members, her death is a planned murder by her husband Amir Ali.

The family members have filed a complaint against Amir Ali.

Meanwhile, the police have arrived at the incident spot and an investigation has been launched regarding the unfortunate incident.