West Bengal: 3 Killed in Blast at TMC Leader’s Residence

At least three persons were killed after a crude bomb exploded at the residence of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Bhagabanpur region in East Medinipur district of West Bengal during the early hours of Saturday.

The explosion reportedly occurred near the ancestral residence of the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

The blast took place around 40 kms from Contai in East Midnapore, the venue of senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's scheduled rally in the district today.

The deceased TMC leaders are block president Rajkumar Manna, his brother Debkumar Manna and the other person identified as Biswajit Gayen.

Alleging TMC’s involvement in the matter, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed the high-intensity explosion occurred at TMC leader Rajkumar Manna’s house while he was “making bombs" there.

Reacting to the development, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that "only bomb-making industry is flourishing in the state".

According to local police sources, two others severely injured in the blast were rushed to a local hospital in adjacent West Midnapore district.

After the blast occurred, questions were raised on lapses in the security arrangements, especially when the entire area had been cordoned off by police since Friday because of Abhishek Banerjee’s rally.