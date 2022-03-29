Assam: Woman's Body Recovered from River in Teok

In a sensational incident, a body of a unidentified woman was recovered from the Mitang River in Teok in Assam’s Jorhat district on Tuesday.

The body was seen at around 4 pm by the local residents of the area.

Officials of the Bhogamukh police station arrived after the locals reported the matter to them.

The police recovered the body and sent it for post mortem report.

The body has not been identified by the local people of the area.

A case has been registered and investigation is currently underway to find out the whereabouts of the deceased woman.

