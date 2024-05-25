Assam: Woman's Body Recovered under Mysterious Circumstances in Nagaon's Juria

In a series of unfortunate events in Assam, two separate incidents have left communities in Kathalguri village in Nagaon's Juria, and Tamulichiga village in Jorhat's Teok.
In the first incident, a somber mood descended upon Kathalguri village in Juria, Nagaon district, as the lifeless body of 22-year-old Alysa Begum was discovered in a pond under mysterious circumstances on Friday night.
The shocking discovery prompted swift action from Juria police, who promptly arrived at the scene to recover the body. Alysa Begum's identity was confirmed by the local police.
The cause of Alysa Begum's death remains shrouded in uncertainty.
The Nagaon police have taken the necessary steps, sending the deceased's body to Nagaon for a postmortem examination, hoping to shed light on the circumstances surrounding her tragic demise.
In another heart-wrenching incident, tragedy struck Tamulichiga village in Teok, Jorhat, when a man lost his life in a fatal fall from a tree.
The victim, identified as Deben Baruah, met with the unfortunate accident while attempting to trim branches from the tree. Despite his efforts, he tragically fell during the process, leading to his untimely demise.
Following the incident, local police swiftly responded to the scene of the accident, recovering Deben Baruah's body and initiating necessary procedures.
The deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.