Assam: Woman’s Death In Nalbari Sparks Suspicion of Foul Play

A somber atmosphere enveloped Assam’s Nalbari as a mysterious and tragic incident took place in Nalicha village where the lifeless body of a woman was discovered submerged in water.
According to sources, the incident took place on Friday prompting suspicions of foul play.
The family of the deceased, Lipika Haloi, alleges that their daughter met with a grim fate at the hands of her in-laws, who they believe orchestrated her demise before discarding her in a nearby pond.
On the other hand, the father-in-law of the deceased refuted all the allegations and said that the family members were not present at the spot of the incident at that moment.
Lipika, hailing from Piplibari, had married Rubul Choudhury of Nalicha village in Nalbari merely a year ago.
The unsettling event has left a cloud of sorrow hanging over the family of the deceased.