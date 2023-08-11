Assam: Woman Hacks Husband To Death Over Domestic Dispute

A case of matricide has come to light in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Friday morning wherein a man was brutally hacked to death by his wife.
The deceased has been identified as one Jogeswar Mirdha, sources informed, adding that he was brutally hacked with a pickaxe by his wife, leaving him bleeding profusely, and subsequently succumbing to his injuries.
The reason behind the escalation is said to be due to a domestic dispute.
The incident was reported at Dinjoy in Chabua subdivision.
Meanwhile, local police were informed of the incident and the accused woman, identified as Manju Mirdha, was taken into custody.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against her.
Earlier this year, a similar case was reported where a woman killed her husband with a sharp weapon at their residence in Assam’s Bajali.
The incident occurred on the preceding night when the wife killed her husband, identified as Niranjan Bora, in a fit of rage over a family dispute.
After committing the crime, the accused, identified as Junita Bora, along with her six-year-old daughter later went to Bhawanipur Police Station and surrendered before the police.
The police lodged an FIR in connection with the matter and arrived at the crime scene to initiate investigation into it.