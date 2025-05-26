Assam: Women Allege BJP Worker's Obscene Demands for Orunodoi Benefits

Serious allegations have emerged against a BJP worker in Boko, located in Assam's Kamrup district, for allegedly exploiting poor women under the pretext of enrolling them in the government's flagship welfare initiative, the Orunodoi Scheme.

The accused has been identified as Purjya Boro, who serves as the booth president of the Moirachora booth under the Boko-Chaygaon constituency.

According to locals, Boro allegedly made obscene advances towards economically vulnerable women, insinuating that they could only be included in the scheme if they agreed to fulfil his indecent demands.

This outrageous incident has sparked widespread outrage among women in Moirachora, many of whom are demanding justice and strict action against the accused. Residents have also alleged that beneficiaries are being forced to pay bribes ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 to be included in the scheme, with non-payment resulting in exclusion.

Furthermore, it has been reported that despite the government’s policy of prioritizing differently-abled and truly needy individuals, such persons have been sidelined while undeserving names have allegedly been added through political favoritism and bribery.

This incident is being seen as just one of many such examples surfacing across the state, with widespread claims that the selection process for Orunodoi beneficiaries is being manipulated by several local BJP leaders for personal gain. What was intended to be a scheme for upliftment has, in some areas, allegedly turned into an avenue for exploitation and extortion.