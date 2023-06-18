Assam: Women Among 12 Injured Over Land Dispute in Rupohihat

As many as 12 persons including women were severely injured in a land-related dispute between two families in Rupohihat in Assam’s Nagaon district.
As per sources, a clash erupted between two groups of people following the land dispute at Kawoimari in Rupohihat on Sunday. Reportedly, the clash erupted in connection to ploughing in disputed land.
The dispute reportedly erupted between the families of Abdul Hasim and Alal Uddin.
Out of the 12 persons who sustained injuries in the incident, six are said to be in a critical state. The six of them have been shifted to Nagaon for advanced treatment.
In a similar incident, at least seven persons were injured in a clash between two families at Nagarbera in Assam’s Kamrup district in the month of April. According to sources, the clash erupted following a land dispute between the two groups of people at Bhakhuradia village.
The clash erupted between the families of Azad Ali and Jahidul Islam, who are neighbours, sources said, adding that their dispute over land is a long-standing one. Following the incident, the injured persons were admitted to the nearby Tupamari Primary Health Centre for medical attention.