Assam: Women Among 7 Injured In Clash Over Land Dispute at Nagarbera

At least seven persons were injured in a clash between two families at Nagarbera under Assam’s Kamrup district on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the clash erupted following a land dispute between the two groups of people at Bhakhuradia village.

The clash erupted between the families of Azad Ali and Jahidul Islam, who are neighbours, sources said, adding that their dispute over land is a long-standing one.

Things however escalated today morning and a violent clash ensued between the two groups where at least seven people including women were injured.

Following the incident, the injured persons were admitted to the nearby Tupamari Primary Health Centre for medical attention.

Local police later reached the scene and detained two persons in connection to the incident.

Recently, a similar incident was reported at Goroimari wherein several people sustained injuries after getting engaged in a violent clash over land disputes between two parties.

The exact details of the dispute are unclear, but it appears that both parties had been claiming ownership of the land in question, and efforts to resolve the matter through peaceful means had failed.

The dispute escalated on the day of the clash, with both parties resorting to violent means to assert their claims.

The incident left many injured, including two victims identified as Antaj Ali and Rahim Ali. The other injured were identified as Ziarul Haque, Nazrul Haque, Hanif, Lalbhanu Nesa, and Nazira Begum.

All of them were immediately taken to Goroimari hospital for medical attention. While some received treatment and were discharged, Nazira Begum remains in critical condition.

The authorities have condemned the violence and have called for calm and restraint from both parties involved.