Assam: Women in Mayong Protest Against Panchayat Corruption

In a strong display of dissent, women in Morigaon district’s Mayong village in Assam on Wednesday staged a protest against alleged corruption by panchayat representatives and employees.
The women accused them of distributing government policies outside the designated office and in a biased manner.
The protest gained momentum as more women joined in, raising slogans against the corrupt practices of the panchayat officials. However, in response to the protest, an employee of the panchayat locked the office and fled.
The incident has sparked outrage among the villagers, who have demanded immediate action against the accused individuals.
Earlier on April 30, a Panchayat Secretary in Assam’s Cachar district was arrested just a day before retirement for allegedly embezzling government funds.
According to the reports, the accused was taken into custody a day before his retirement on charges of corruption and embezzling government funds released for various developmental works by the Assam government’s Panchayat and Rural Development department and under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
The accused was identified as Ratish Dhar, the Panchayat Secretary of Boali Chengjur Gram Panchayat of the Binnakandi Development Block in the Cachar district of Assam.