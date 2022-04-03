Assam: Woman’s Body Recovered in Teok

A body of a woman has been recovered in Teok in Assam’s Jorhat district on Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sonia Bhumij who was a permanent worker of the Dalim Tea Estate. She was a resident of Selenghat Haluwa village of Teok.

The locals of the area informed the police about the body after seeing it this morning.

The police had arrived at the spot and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Locals have suspected that the death of the woman is due to money-related issues. According to the locals, the lady had gone to the bank on Saturday.

The body has injury marks in the neck.

Meanwhile, the lady’s family members said that she had gone out of the house talking over the phone on Saturday night after having dinner.

