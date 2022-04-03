Assam Youth Designs 'Smart Shoe' For Visually Impaired People

A youth from Assam’s Karimganj district has taken innovation to the next level by designing a sensor-enabled smart shoe for visually impaired people.

Ankurit Karmakar is a student of 9th standard from Rowland's Memorial High School in Karinganj district. He designed the smart shoe to help visually impaired people stay safe from obstacles that come along their way while walking.

"I made this smart shoe for blind people. If there is an obstacle in the way of a blind person, then the sensor of the shoe will detect the obstacle and the buzzer will give an alert. When the buzzer will ring, the visually impaired person will be able to hear it and he can become alert and act accordingly to avoid the obstacle," Karmakar told reporters.