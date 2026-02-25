Assam Women’s University New Academic Building Inaugurated by CM at Teok

In a major milestone for women’s education in Assam, Assam Women’s University has finally received its permanent campus at Kaliapani in Teok, located in the Jorhat District. The new academic building was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Established in 2013 as the first women’s university in Northeast India, the institution had been functioning from the premises of Assam Agricultural University for several years. With the inauguration of the permanent campus, the university now begins a new chapter in its journey.

The new campus has been constructed at Kaliapani under the Teok constituency in Jorhat district. Spread across 58 bighas of land, the modern academic building has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 27 crore.

The university was originally conceptualised to expand higher education opportunities for women in Assam. On July 15, 2013, the Assam Legislative Assembly passed a bill paving the way for the establishment of the university. It was formally set up under the Assam Women’s University Act, 2013, in Jorhat. The institution was officially inaugurated on September 11, 2014, by then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

In 2019, the then Governor of Assam Jagdish Mukhi appointed Professor Dr Malini Goswami as the first Vice-Chancellor of the university, further strengthening its academic leadership.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the government’s commitment to improving higher education facilities across Assam, particularly for women.

