Assam: Worker Fatally Injured While Working in Factory at Mariani

In yet another freak accident, a worker on Monday received severe injuries after falling from the roof of a factory in Mariani.

According to sources, the worker was working on the roof of a factory in the estate after which he suddenly fell down from the roof.

The incident took place at Kakajan Tea Estate in Jorhat’s Mariani.

The worker identified as Majhi sustained serious injuries on his head and various parts of his body. Thereafter, he was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH). However, citing his severe injuries he was reffered to Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh.

Last year, in a similar incident, tea garden worker Maina Nayak sustained serious injuries while working at the tea factory in Dibrugarh. The incident took place during her daily shift at the tea estate in the morning hours. She sustained serious injuries when she accidently entered into the dryer machine of the tea garden.

Following the incident, the woman was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment but doctors referred her to GMCH.

Lakhindra Kurmi, Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Dibrugarh district secretary said, “We demand a high level inquiry into the incident. The garden management advocates on safety first, but there is no safety in the tea factory. The labor department has failed miserably to check the safety measures. We hold the manager responsible for the incident.”