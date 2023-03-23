Assam: Yaba Tablets worth Rs 15 Cr Seized in Silchar

In a massive drug haul on Thursday, the Kachar police seized as many as one lakh fifty thousand Yaba tablets from Silchar.

According to sources, the market price of the tablets is valued at Rupees fifteen crore.

The tablets were seized from a luxury vehicle.

The huge consignment was seized by the police from a supplier named Lalswamalina. The smuggler is under police custody.

In a similar instance, troopers of Assam Rifles recovered 39, 04,000 tablets of illegal Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL Tablets in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

One smuggler has been arrested in connection to the seizure.

The drugs were seized by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department based on intelligence inputs.

The approximate cost of the recovered tablets is said to be a whopping Rs 390.4 crore.

It may be mentioned that this was one of the largest catches by the security forces in Mizoram.