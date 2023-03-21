Assam: Fake Notes, Drugs Seized Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

One person was arrested and two others were detained in a joint operation carried out at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Dhubri which culminated in the seizure of fake notes and narcotics on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, the joint operation was carried out by the police and Border Security Force (BSF) at Tistarpar village in the Dhubri district of Assam.

During the operation, fake Indian currency notes worth around Rs 1 lakh were seized. Along with the fake notes, the joint team also seized 40 containers filled with brown sugar, they informed.

Officials have released the identity of the person arrested in connection with the matter. He has been identified as Noor Islam Sheikh.

In addition, the officials have also detained two others for questioning. They said that an investigation into the matter has been initiated and the two people detained will be interrogated. In the meantime, their identities have been withheld.

Earlier in February this year, one person was arrested with fake Indian currency notes worth Rs. 5.65 lakh in Assam’s Sonitpur district. The accused was identified as Madhab Nath, a resident of Besseria in Tezpur.

Additional Superintendent of Police Birinchi Borah said, “Based on secret information, police launched an operation at Besseria Pukhuria near Tezpur and arrested the accused with fake Indian currency notes worth Rs. 5.65 lakh in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday.”

“During the search, police recovered a huge amount of high-qaulity fake Indian currency notes. 239 and 175 Indian currency notes of Rs. 2000 and Rs. 500 respectively were seized from the accused. The seized fake currency notes’ worth is Rs. 5.65 lakh,” he added.

He further said, “We launched the operation based on source information and arrested Jogen Nath alias Madhab Nath from the Besseria Pukhuria area. The investigation is underway.”

Meanwhile, it was established by the police that the accused had been involved in smuggling fake notes for a long time.