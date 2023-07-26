Assam: Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 35 Cr Seized By Cachar Police

In a major bust, Cachar Police in Assam seized Rs 35 crores worth of narcotic Yaba tablets and detained two people during an operation on Wednesday, officials informed.
According to initial information, an operation was carried out based on specific inputs on national highway 37 at Banskandi village almost 13 kilometers from Silchar during which the narcotics were recovered.
Officials informed that a Bolero vehicle was intercepted and searched after which the Yaba tablets were found concealed inside and seized.
As per the reports, as many as 1,70,000 tablets being smuggled in 17 packets were seized during the operation. Officials estimated the illicit drugs to be worth around Rs 35 crores in the international markets.
Meanwhile, during the same operation, officials were able to nab two people charged with smuggling. They were identified as Kipjen and Laldomsa Hamar.
Furthermore, the vehicle used to smuggle the narcotics, bearing registration number AS 022 D 8657, was also seized by the police.
It may be noted that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also lauded the police's efforts in busting the huge consignment.
Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Today, @cacharpolice intercepted a vehicle at Banskandi Market in Lakhipur and recovered 17 packets containing 1,70,000 Yaba tablets. Also apprehended two accused."
"Great work @assampolice. Keep it up," added the Assam CM.