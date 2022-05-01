Assam: 'Yoga Utsav' To Be Held In Sivasagar

A special ‘Yoga Utsav’ will be organized by the Ayush ministry at Shiva Dol in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Monday, preparations for which are in full swing.

The event will be attended by Union Minister for Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

With the celebration of 'Yoga Utsav' at Red Fort organised by the Ministry of AYUSH on April 7, the countdown began for the International Yoga Day which is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015.

In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly under the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recognized June 21 as International Day of Yoga.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Senior officials of both Central and state governments will also take part in the programme.

