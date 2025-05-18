Assam: Young Couple Dies by Suicide in Gohpur After Being Forced Apart

In a tragic incident, a young couple allegedly died by suicide in Gohpur under Biswanath district after being unable to continue their relationship. The couple was found hanging from a tree in front of the Gohpur Forest Department office on Sunday morning.

Advertisment

The deceased have been identified as Hemanta Mahananda (24), a resident of Kukurjan Ward No. 9 in Gohpur, and Poli Mondal (17) of Chengagaon.

According to local sources, Hemanta had been in a relationship with Poli for some time. However, about a week ago, his family arranged his marriage with another woman, allegedly against his will. The separation from Poli reportedly left him emotionally devastated.

Overwhelmed by the situation, the couple is believed to have taken the extreme step of ending their lives together.

The incident has shocked the family members and raised concerns about mental health awareness and the impact of forced marriages. Meanwhile, Biswanath Police have launched an investigation and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Religious Conversion Allegations Surface in South Kamrup; Man Attempts Suicide Amid Pressure