Religious Conversion Allegations Surface in South Kamrup; Man Attempts Suicide Amid Pressure

Allegations of religious conversions have surfaced along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the Palashbari constituency, with several individuals reportedly converting from Hinduism to Christianity in recent months.

Advertisment

According to local sources, residents of several border villages have embraced Christianity, allegedly influenced by various inducements. Community members have raised concerns about what they describe as a coordinated effort by certain groups to encourage conversions in the region.

In a troubling incident, a man identified as Manoj Rabha from a village in Boko reportedly attempted to take his own life after being pressured to convert. Rabha claimed that his family members had already embraced Christianity and that he was under constant pressure to follow suit.

"There is a person named Ratan Bora who heads a missionary group in Assam. He employs around 15 to 20 pastors, each receiving a monthly salary to promote Christianity across the state. I suspect foreign funding is involved—how else could he afford such payments? I raised the issue with the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the BJP state president, Dilip Saikia, but received no response. As a longtime BJP member and former convener of the BJP Yuva Morcha’s social media wing in South Kamrup, I feel deeply let down by the lack of action. Feeling helpless, I decided to take the extreme step and announced it via Facebook Live. The police later rescued me. I had already lost my brother to this same issue," Rabha said.

His social media post, which tagged Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, sparked concern, bringing the issue of religious conversions in sensitive border regions back into public attention.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Also Read: Assam: 'Husori Troupe' Allegedly Humiliated and Assaulted in Jorhat