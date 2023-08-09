Assam Youth Abducted by Naga Miscreants Found

The Assam youth abducted by the Naga miscreants was handed over to the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) on the border on Tuesday night.
The youth has been identified as Babu Gogoi who was abducted by the Naga miscreants from Torani Indrapur in Merapani after he obstructed the slaughter of livestock of the Assamese people.
He was handed over to the CRPFs posted on the border later at night.
After the incident took place, the family members of Babu Gogoi have reportedly informed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Merapani Police.
As per sources, Babu had obstructed the slaughter of livestock of Assamese people. As a result of this, some Naga miscreants reportedly physically attacked him and also allegedly abducted him.