Assam Youth Allegedly Abducted by Naga Miscreants in Merapani

In a sensational incident, a youth from Assam has been allegedly abducted by Naga miscreants, reports said on Tuesday.
According to information received, the incident occurred at Torani Indrapur in Assam’s Merapani. The abducted youth has been identified as Babu Gogoi.
The family members of Babu Gogoi have reportedly informed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Merapani Police about the incident.
As per sources, Babu had obstructed the slaughter of livestock of Assamese people. As a result of this, some Naga miscreants reportedly physically attacked him and also allegedly abducted him.