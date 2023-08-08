Assam

Assam Youth Allegedly Abducted by Naga Miscreants in Merapani

According to information received, the incident occurred at Torani Indrapur in Assam’s Merapani.
Assam Youth Allegedly Abducted by Naga Miscreants in Merapani | Representative image
Assam Youth Allegedly Abducted by Naga Miscreants in Merapani | Representative image
Pratidin Time

In a sensational incident, a youth from Assam has been allegedly abducted by Naga miscreants, reports said on Tuesday.

According to information received, the incident occurred at Torani Indrapur in Assam’s Merapani. The abducted youth has been identified as Babu Gogoi.

The family members of Babu Gogoi have reportedly informed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Merapani Police about the incident.

As per sources, Babu had obstructed the slaughter of livestock of Assamese people. As a result of this, some Naga miscreants reportedly physically attacked him and also allegedly abducted him.

Assam Youth Allegedly Abducted by Naga Miscreants in Merapani | Representative image
CM Neiphiu Rio Condemns Assault on Naga Youths in Gujarat
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
abducted
Merapani Police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-youth-allegedly-abducted-by-naga-miscreants-in-merapani
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com