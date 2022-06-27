Assam: Youth Arrested for Alleged Violation of Copyright Act

A youth has been arrested in Tinsukia district of Assam for alleged violation of Copyright Act.

The youth, identified as Montu Deka, has been arrested from Owguri in Tinsukia.

According to reports, Deka had launched a website www.digitaltinsukia.in where he published many books in digital format without prior permission from the publishers of the books.

Deka had published around 5000 books in the website.

He was an employee at the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

A complaint was lodged against Deka by the Assam Publications and Sellers Association in the Panbazar Police Station of Guwahati. They have urged the police to take necessary steps to take immediate steps to nab the culprits.

According to sources, there could be more persons involved in the case, however, their identities are yet to be ascertained.