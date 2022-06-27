Assam: Karimganj Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 50 Lakhs

Karimganj police on Sunday seized a huge consignment of illicit substances and apprehended two peddlers along with it.
The arrested peddlers have been identified as Nayan Kuri and Bidhan Kuri, reported ANI.
Police in Karimanj in Assam conducted an operation based on specific inputs during which the drugs were seized.
The seized drugs are believed to be worth around Rs 50 lakhs in international markets.
The operation was conducted in the Lakhicharan area near Karimganj town on Sunday night during which the drugs were seized.
The additional superintendent of police in Karimganj, Partha Pratim Das said, “After receiving information about two drug peddlers, we sent our two people to buy drugs from them and caught the drug peddlers. We had recovered 10 soap cases containing 125 grams of heroin and Yaba tablets in possession from them. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 50 lakh.”
In another incident of a major drug bust last night, police in Assam’s Nagaon district seized contraband substances including 37 packets of Spasmo Plus tablets and Tramadol tablets.