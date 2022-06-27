Assam: Karimganj Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 50 Lakhs

Karimganj police on Sunday seized a huge consignment of illicit substances and apprehended two peddlers along with it.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Nayan Kuri and Bidhan Kuri, reported ANI.

Police in Karimanj in Assam conducted an operation based on specific inputs during which the drugs were seized.

The seized drugs are believed to be worth around Rs 50 lakhs in international markets.

The operation was conducted in the Lakhicharan area near Karimganj town on Sunday night during which the drugs were seized.