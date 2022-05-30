Assam: Youth Arrested for Raping Minor Girl in Kokrajhar

One youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

The rape accused identified as Amir Hamja is a resident of Salakati Bazar Majidpara in Kokrajhar.

According to police reports, the accused befriended the minor girl who belonged to a tribal community and allegedly raped her. The accused also reportedly clicked photographs of the incident and made it viral.

The matter came to light only after some people of the area saw the viral pictures and informed the family members of the victim about the incident.

A case has been registered at the Kokrajhar Police Station under cyber crime and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) act. Interrogation is currently underway.

