Batadrava Arson: Mastermind Dies in Car Accident

The mastermind of the Batadrava arson, Ashiqul Islam has died in a car accident at Raidongia in Nagaon district of Assam on Sunday night.
Ashiqul Islam, who was arrested by the police yesterday was being brought from his residence at Juria to the Nagaon Police Station in a police vehicle. Islam trying to escape from the vehicle jumped out of it. He was then hit by the escort vehicle of the police that was coming from behind.
Islam was critically injured after he was hit by the vehicle. He was then shifted to the civil hospital nearby.
However, Islam was declared dead at the hospital.
On the other hand, on Sunday night, police had launched search operations at Ashiqul Islam’s residence at Sonaibera in Juria. A 7.62 mm pistol, a .22 pistol and seven rounds of ammunition have been seized from his residence. Along with this, the t-shirt that Islam was wearing during the Batadrava incident had also been recovered from his house.
Speaking to media persons, Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nagaon said, “We conducted search operations at Ashiqul Islam’s residence at Sonaibera after he had admitted that he kept arms and ammunition hidden in his house. We seized a 7.62 mm pistol, a .22 pistol, seven rounds of ammunition and the red t-shirt he was wearing during the incident. We also seized his mobile phone.”
“When we were bringing him back to the police station, he was injured after he was accidentally hit by the escort vehicle after he tried to escape from the police vehicle. The sub-inspector, constable who was the driver and one home guard has also been injured in the incident. However after being admitted at the hospital, Islam succumbed to his injuries,” the SP further said.
Doley also said that that Islam was involved in many criminal acts like dacoity in the past.
