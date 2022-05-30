Batadrava Arson: Mastermind Dies in Car Accident

The mastermind of the Batadrava arson, Ashiqul Islam has died in a car accident at Raidongia in Nagaon district of Assam on Sunday night.

Ashiqul Islam, who was arrested by the police yesterday was being brought from his residence at Juria to the Nagaon Police Station in a police vehicle. Islam trying to escape from the vehicle jumped out of it. He was then hit by the escort vehicle of the police that was coming from behind.

Islam was critically injured after he was hit by the vehicle. He was then shifted to the civil hospital nearby.

However, Islam was declared dead at the hospital.

On the other hand, on Sunday night, police had launched search operations at Ashiqul Islam’s residence at Sonaibera in Juria. A 7.62 mm pistol, a .22 pistol and seven rounds of ammunition have been seized from his residence. Along with this, the t-shirt that Islam was wearing during the Batadrava incident had also been recovered from his house.