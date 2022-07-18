Assam Youth Arrested For Supporting ULFA-I On Facebook

A youth hailing from Assam’s Udalguri district was arrested for allegedly ‘supporting’ the militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on social media.

The arrested youth, identified as Pramod Kalita, is a fourth semester student at Tangla college and is a resident of Borengabari village at Kalaigaon in the district.

Kalita allegedly made a comment on Facebook supported the banned outfit saying that he is “ready to give his life for ULFA-I”.

The youth has been booked under Section 120(B)/121 /121(A) RW Section 39 of the anti-terror law UAPA that are applicable to whoever in “any way assists the operations of such association” or whoever “advocates, abets, advises or incites the commission of, any unlawful activity”.

“The youth supported the banned separatist outfit on social media and accordingly we have detained him and produced him before a local court in Udalguri on Sunday,” a police official said.