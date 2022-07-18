Monsoon Session of Parliament to Begin Today

Around 24 bills are likely to be announced by the Centre at the Monsoon Session of Parliament which will begin at 11 am on Monday.

While the Opposition has listed 16 issues that include Federalism coming under strain, the Agnipath scheme, rising prices and uncontrolled inflation for discussion during the monsoon session.

According to sources, in the first day of the monsoon session today, the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 will be taken up.

Meanwhile, ahead of the monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a press briefing said that the dialogue in the Parliament should be open-minded and if necessary there should be a debate. The prime minister urged all MPs to contemplate deeply.

Modi said, “This session is important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place right now. Voting for the Presidential election is taking place today.”

“This is also the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of August 15 this year as the nation would celebrate 100 years of independence, “ he further said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Parliament Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called upon the Members of Parliament to hold a meaningful discussion on topics related to the public.

Notably, the Monsoon Session holds extreme importance as the election of the President and Vice-President office is slated to take place during this session.

The monsoon session of parliament will conclude on August 12.