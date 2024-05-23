Assam: Youth Arrested For Threatening to Kill School Chairman

A youth was arrested for allegedly threatening chairman of Borthal Doloigaon Secondary School in Moirabari, Dhing, Morigaon District on Thursday.
According to sources, Ashraful Islam, the arrested youth has been accused for several death threats over the phone to the chairman, identified as Abdul Quddus. Ashraful is also accused for demanding Rs 2 lakh from the victim.
According to information received, it has been alleged that the accused also set fire to the chairman's vehicle few days ago. Ashraful Islam was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the Chairman of the school for such death threats and disturbance.