Assam: Huge Cache of Arms & Ammunition Recovered from Tea Garden in Dibrugarh

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the Jalan tea garden in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Monday.

The police recovered an AK-47 bullet, two bottle bombs and explosive material in the stockpile of weapons.

On the basis of intelligence sources, the Dibrugarh Police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched an operation in the Jalan tea garden. The stock of weapons in a packet was hidden in the tea garden.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra said that on the information from intelligence sources, the police and CRPF recovered a cache of weapons.

"Two AK magazines, 12 rounds of bullets, two bottle grenades and timer devices have been recovered," said Shwetank Mishra.

Shwetank Mishra further said that the police operation is going on and talks are being held with the local people in this context. SP said that the weapon is old and an investigation is going on.

(with inputs from ANI)