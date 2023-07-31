Assam Youth Attacked by Miscreants in Meghalaya, Dies

Yet another youth from Assam has reportedly died outside his home state. This time the incident has been reported from Meghalaya.
According to sources, a youth from Assam’s Kokrajhar district had gone to the neighboring state Meghalaya for work purposes.
The deceased youth has been identified as Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Kumguri village in Tulsibeel area of Kokrajhar.
Rafiqul had gone with his father-in-law to Ri Bhoi district. As per information received, on Sunday evening, Rafiqul was attacked by some unidentified miscreants after his father-in-law left for shopping.
The incident reportedly occurred at a locality under Umiam Police Station.
It is suspected that Rafiqul was grievously attacked by sharp weapons on his head and later his body was dumped off by the miscreants.
The body of the youth was recovered in a subconscious state by locals and he was then immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.
An FIR has been registered at the Umiam Police Station in regard to the incident.