Assam Youth Attacked by Miscreants in Meghalaya, Dies

The incident reportedly occurred at a locality under Umiam Police Station.

It is suspected that Rafiqul was grievously attacked by sharp weapons on his head and later his body was dumped off by the miscreants.

The body of the youth was recovered in a subconscious state by locals and he was then immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

An FIR has been registered at the Umiam Police Station in regard to the incident.