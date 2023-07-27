Assam Youth Found Dead In Bihar
A youth hailing from Assam was allegedly found dead outside his home state, this time in Bihar.
The deceased has been identified as Aditya Nath, hailing from a village in Assam’s Jorhat district.
Sources said that his lifeless body was found at Durgapur in Bihar. The circumstances surrounding Nath’s death remain unclear.
It is learned that Nath had gone to Chennai for a job but it however remains unclear as how to he ended up in Bihar.
More details awaited.
Earlier this month, the body of youth hailing from Assam was recovered from railway tracks in Visakhapatnam.
The deceased youth has been identified as Junaram Bora, a resident of Nagaon district’s Nonoi.
As per information received, Junaram had started his journey by train from Guwahati to Hyderabad for job purpose. Unfortunately, 2 days later, his family members got a call from the police claiming that his body was recovered nearby railway tracks in Visakhapatnam.
However, the family members of Junaram have suspected his death as a murder.